HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 released for Kerala Plus One on hscap.kerala.gov.in, direct link here
HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022: DGE Kerala has released the Trial Allotment results for Kerala Plus One admissions 2022 on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for more details.
HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022: The directorate of General Education, DGE Kerala has released the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results for all the registered candidates. For this academic year, the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 has been made available for Kerala Plus One admissions. Students must go to the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, to download their Trial Allotment results.
