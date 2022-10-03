NewsIndia
HTET 2022

HTET 2022 application correction window closes TODAY at haryanatet.in- Here’s how to make changes

HTET 2022: BSEH, Haryana will close the HTET application form correction link 2022 online on the official website today. Candidates can make changes at haryanatet.in, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

HTET 2022 application correction window closes TODAY at haryanatet.in- Here’s how to make changes

HTET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH), Haryana, will deactivate the HTET 2022 application correction link today, October 3 on the official website. The HTET application form 2022 can be modified by candidates at haryanatet.in. The HTET application correction facility 2022 is only accessible online, as candidates should be aware. The HTET 2022 application form cannot be corrected in any other ways.

HTET 2022: Here’s how to make corrections

  • Go to the official website - haryanatet.in.
  • Search and click on the application form correction link on the web page.
  • Log in by using the registration number and password.
  • Go through the given instructions carefully and tick the “I Agree” checkbox.
  • Now, Make all the required corrections in the HTET 2022 application form.
  • Click on the “Final Submit” button.

The name of the candidate, father's name, year of birth, mother's name, identification proof & number, topic selected (Level II & III), photo, signature, and thumb impression are just a few of the elements that candidates can edit on the HTET application form 2022. Candidates should be aware that the caste category, exam level, physical challenge, and home state will not alter.

 

 

 

Live Tv

HTET 2022htet 2022 formhtet application windowhtet last date 2022htet 2022 syllabushtet 2022 application formhtet 2022 form datehtet onlinehtet haryana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day