HTET 2022 application correction window closes TODAY at haryanatet.in- Here’s how to make changes

HTET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH), Haryana, will deactivate the HTET 2022 application correction link today, October 3 on the official website. The HTET application form 2022 can be modified by candidates at haryanatet.in. The HTET application correction facility 2022 is only accessible online, as candidates should be aware. The HTET 2022 application form cannot be corrected in any other ways.

HTET 2022: Here’s how to make corrections

Go to the official website - haryanatet.in.

Search and click on the application form correction link on the web page.

Log in by using the registration number and password.

Go through the given instructions carefully and tick the “I Agree” checkbox.

Now, Make all the required corrections in the HTET 2022 application form.

Click on the “Final Submit” button.

The name of the candidate, father's name, year of birth, mother's name, identification proof & number, topic selected (Level II & III), photo, signature, and thumb impression are just a few of the elements that candidates can edit on the HTET application form 2022. Candidates should be aware that the caste category, exam level, physical challenge, and home state will not alter.