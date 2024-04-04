Advertisement
CHIRAG PASWAN

Huge Blow For Chirag Paswan As Many Top Leaders Quit Party, Vow To Back INDIA Bloc

The resignation wave appears to stem from grievances within the party ranks, with allegations surfacing about the distribution of tickets in exchange for money.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Huge Blow For Chirag Paswan As Many Top Leaders Quit Party, Vow To Back INDIA Bloc

PATNA: In a huge blow for Chirag Paswan ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is grappling with a major internal crisis as 22 party leaders have simultaneously tendered their resignations. This mass exodus comes amidst growing discontent over the allocation of tickets for the upcoming polls, signalling a deep-seated rift within the party's ranks.

Among the prominent figures who have stepped down are former minister Renu Kushwaha, former MLA and national general secretary of LJP, Satish Kumar, state organisation minister Ravindra Singh, Ajay Kushwaha, Sanjay Singh, and State General Secretary Rajesh Dangi.

Allegations Of Ticket Sale Surface

The resignation wave appears to be fueled by allegations of ticket distribution based on financial considerations rather than merit. Several leaders have accused the party leadership of favoring external candidates in exchange for monetary benefits.

Former MP Renu Kushwaha, expressing her disillusionment with the party, emphasized the importance of prioritizing party workers for ticket allocation. She lamented, "Tickets were given to outsiders, implying a lack of capable individuals within the party. We refuse to be mere labourers serving the party's interests."

Shift In Loyalties Towards INDIA Bloc

In a significant blow to the LJP, former MLA Satish Kumar announced that the disgruntled leaders would extend their support to the INDIA alliance. Kumar criticized the LJP Supremo for disregarding the aspirations of party workers and pledged allegiance to the alternative bloc for the betterment of the country.

Speaking on the issue, party's Organization Secretary Ravindra Singh said, "Chirag Paswan has played an emotional game with the people of Bihar...When he got five seats due to our hard work, he sold all those tickets...People of Bihar will give him an answer..." Singh denounced Paswan's actions as manipulative and vowed that the people of Bihar would hold him accountable for his actions.

 

 

Elections In Bihar 

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is slated to contest five out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar - Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. With the state gearing up for polling in seven phases starting from April 19 to June 1, the political landscape is fraught with uncertainty amidst the fallout from the recent exodus within the LJP. 

