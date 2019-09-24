Huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives recovered in Assam

Indian Army along with Assam Police and SSB on Tuesday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, high explosive and war-like stores from Gabrukhunda inside Panbari Reserve Forest in Chirang district of Lower Assam. The recovery was made as the Army launched a Joint Operation after receiving specific intelligence input.

Columns assisted by army tracker dog recovered eight packets containing cache of arms and ammunition, believed to be associated with insurgent organisation NDFB (S). Nine factory-made rifles, eleven country-made rifles, 162 assorted ammunition (including Sniper and Pika ammunition), 17 kg of explosives (PEK), two radio set and other materials were recovered during the operation.

The items were subsequently seized by Chirang Police and taken to Panabari police station. The success of the operation will go a long way in ensuring peace in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) and Assam and thwart any nefarious designs of anti-national elements with BTAD elections to be held in 2020. The BDAT is an autonomous region in the state of Assam. It made up of four districts on the north bank of the Brahmaputra river, by the foothills of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.