Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered from vehicle in Qazigund, two arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with other security agencies on Saturday (June 5) recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a vehicle on the national highway near the Qazigund area in Kulgam district and arrested two persons.



A top police official of Jammu and Kashmir Police confirming the news said “ On 05 June 2021, a checkpoint was established at lower Munda crossing (ps Qazigund) by Kulgam police & security forces.

while checking a dumper truck (tipper) bearing reg no JK 02 BB 0949, 2 individuals behaving suspiciously were taken aside along with their vehicle for questioning/ search.

During the search of the vehicle, the fwg arms/ammo were recovered:

-2 AK 56 rifles

-8 AK mags

-10 9mm pistols

-18 pistol mags

-90 9x19 mm ammunition

-9 grenades

"A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the fur which includes 2 AK 56 rifles, 8 AK mags, ten 9mm pistols, 18 pistol mags, 90 (9×19) mm ammunition and 9 grenades," he said, adding that two persons were arrested as well.

The officer identified the arrested duo as Mehraj Ahmad Bhat and Zahid Nabi Dar, both from the Sambora area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. A case has been registered and investigation is going on” he said.

