Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Huge cache of weapons, including warlike stores, recovered along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district: Indian Army

On July 22 late evening, input was received regarding a likely weapon drop along the LoC ahead of the anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS), added the Army.

Huge cache of weapons, including warlike stores, recovered along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district: Indian Army

The Indian Army on Thursday asserted that a huge cache of weapons, including warlike stores, was recovered along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. On July 22 late evening, input was received regarding a likely weapon drop along the LoC ahead of the anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS), added the Army.

On the basis of the input, a search operation was launched in Hathlanga area of Rampur Sector in the district. During the search operation, arms and ammunition including an AK-47 with magazines, five Chinese pistols with magazines, 24 grenades and other warlike stores were discovered. 

The warlike stores were new and all markings had been erased. They were likely to have been transhipped from across the border for further transport to the hinterland for the terrorists.

This comes nearly two weeks after security forces on July 11 killed at least two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

An Army spokesperson had said the suspicious movement was detected by troops along the LoC at the wee hours. "The forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists. A huge cache of arms and warlike stores were recovered," the spokesperson had said. 

Reports stated that a group of terrorists while trying to sneak into this part of the LoC, were challenged by alert forces. However, they began firing on the Army, thus triggering an encounter. 

During the gunfight, two terrorists were killed. The forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to find out the presence of more terrorists, if any, in the area.

The Army later said that the cache of arms recovered comprises 2xAK-47 rifles & 1x Pistol with magazines, ammunition, 04 x grenades & medical supplies. Recoveries include Pakistani currency and medicines.

According to an Army officer, Pakistan is continuously trying to push terrorists into this side of the border. Till July this year, the forces have successfully neutralised hundreds of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir terrorism
