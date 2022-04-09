हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fire in Delhi

Delhi sees two huge fire outbreaks within hours; six firemen injured

A massive fire broke out in three buildings in Delhi's Azad market area and in Anand Parvat Industrial Area on Saturday morning.

20 fire tenders were rushed to the Azad market area, where massive fire broke out in three buildings

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in three buildings in Delhi's Azad market area and in Anand Parvat Industrial Area on Saturday (April 9, 2022) morning, officials said.

In the Azad market area, where one of the buildings collapsed, 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control around 7.30 am. The fire department said that no injuries have been reported.

In Anand Parvat Industrial Area, ten fire tenders were sent to douse the fire. As many as six fire department personnel were injured in the fire-fighting operation in the Anand Parvat Industrial Area.

As per officials, all the injured have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital. 

The exact cause of the fire in both locations is yet to be ascertained and more details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

