Delhi sees two huge fire outbreaks within hours; six firemen injured

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in three buildings in Delhi's Azad market area and in Anand Parvat Industrial Area on Saturday (April 9, 2022) morning, officials said.

In the Azad market area, where one of the buildings collapsed, 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control around 7.30 am. The fire department said that no injuries have been reported.

Delhi | The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings: Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/54tTcoPvyO — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

In Anand Parvat Industrial Area, ten fire tenders were sent to douse the fire. As many as six fire department personnel were injured in the fire-fighting operation in the Anand Parvat Industrial Area.

As per officials, all the injured have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital.

Delhi | Fire breaks out at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area, 10 fire tenders are present at the spot; 6 fire dept personnel injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/F3ER7eeYRz — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

The exact cause of the fire in both locations is yet to be ascertained and more details are awaited.

