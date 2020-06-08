'Huge problem', says Arvind Kejriwal after L-G Anil Baijal overrules Delhi's decision to block hospitals

New Delhi: The National Capital's CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (June 8, 2020) said that Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal's order to allow treatment of non-Delhites in hospitals will create a 'huge problem' and 'challenge' for people living in Delhi.

The statement came soon after L-G Baijal overruled CM's decision that hospitals run by Delhi government and some private hospitals will be reserved for residents of Delhi.

L-G Baijal, who is also the chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, directed departments and authorities of NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on the ground of not being a resident of the capital city-state.

CM Kejriwal in his tweet also stated that treating people coming from all over the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be a huge challenge.

"May be God wants us to serve everyone in this country and we will try to provide treatment to all," said CM Kejriwal.

LG साहिब के आदेश ने दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए बहुत बड़ी समस्या और चुनौती पैदा कर दी है देशभर से आने वाले लोगों के लिए करोना महामारी के दौरान इलाज का इंतज़ाम करना बड़ी चुनौती है।शायद भगवान की मर्ज़ी है कि हम पूरे देश के लोगों की सेवा करें।हम सबके इलाज का इंतज़ाम करने की कोशिश करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 8, 2020

Earlier On June 7, CM Kejriwal in an online press briefing had announced that state-run government and private hospitals will be reserved for residents of Delhi; whereas central government hospitals and specialty hospitals in the capital will be made available for the treatment of patients from everywhere.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has isolated himself after he complained of fever and sore throat and will undergo tests on June 9 to check if he has contracted COVID-19.

On the other hand, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is going to hold a meeting with officials on June 9 to assess the COVID-19 community transmission in the national capital.

According to the Health Ministry at 8 AM on June 8, the national capital has witnessed around 28,936 COVID-19 positive cases so far. There are 17,125 cases that are still active, while 812 people have succumbed to the virus.