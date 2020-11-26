Huge setback for former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti as 3 senior PDP leaders quit party

Srinagar: In a major setback for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, three more founding leaders -Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh, and Pritam Kotwal - resigned from the party on Thursday (November 26).

A letter issued by them read, “Putting our political career at the stake, we joined PDP from the very first day of its formation with an aim to provide a secular alternative to corrupt and dynast NC as late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had the vision to frustrate evil designs of communal and parochial elements but the party leadership has, unfortunately, abandoned Mufti Sahib agenda to become B team of NC.”

“Apart from becoming the B team of the NC, the party leadership has recently given some highly provocative and controversial statements against the basic principles of the founder of the party," also added the letter.

"Keeping in view the prevailing situation, being disciples of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed it is difficult for us to work in the party which has become second fiddle to the NC. We are forced to make this difficult decision with a heavy heart to leave the party which we were formed as disciples of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed,” the letter further said.

The resignations came after Mehbooba said on Friday that she would not hold the Tricolour till Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, including its separate state flag, was restored.