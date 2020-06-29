हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whale dead

Huge whale found dead on West Bengal's Mandarmani coast; see pics here

A huge whale washed up on shore in Mandarmani in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday (June 29, 2020). The whale was found dead and officials from the Mandarmani Police Station and Forest Department reached the spot to try and understand the reason behind the whale's death.

Huge whale found dead on West Bengal&#039;s Mandarmani coast; see pics here

A huge whale washed up on shore in Mandarmani in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday (June 29, 2020). The whale was found dead and officials from the Mandarmani Police Station and Forest Department reached the spot to try and understand the reason behind the whale's death.

However, the cause of the whale's death is still uncertain and forest department officials are working over it.

Earlier on June 7, the carcass of an 18-feet-long, one-toed sperm whale washed ashore on Atrankarai near Alakankulam in Ramanathapuram district. Forest officials later buried it on the beach after conducting an autopsy. Oil and wax products were found from the upper jaw and small intestine of the whale, which are used to make medicine.

 

Tags:
Whale deadMandarmaniWhaleWest Bengal
Next
Story

Bihar to receive heavy rain in the next 36 hours; state under high alert
  • 5,48,318Confirmed
  • 16,475Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,00,28,614Confirmed
  • 4,99,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M7S

Badi Bahas: China behind Pakistan's new strategy?