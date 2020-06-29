Huge whale found dead on West Bengal's Mandarmani coast; see pics here

A huge whale washed up on shore in Mandarmani in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday (June 29, 2020). The whale was found dead and officials from the Mandarmani Police Station and Forest Department reached the spot to try and understand the reason behind the whale's death.

However, the cause of the whale's death is still uncertain and forest department officials are working over it.

Earlier on June 7, the carcass of an 18-feet-long, one-toed sperm whale washed ashore on Atrankarai near Alakankulam in Ramanathapuram district. Forest officials later buried it on the beach after conducting an autopsy. Oil and wax products were found from the upper jaw and small intestine of the whale, which are used to make medicine.