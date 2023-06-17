“Human.. Is Not A Resource” : Sadhguru's Message At Mega Event

Noted spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev "Sadhguru" is one again making headlines for a recent address on the topic of "Human Resouce" and "Skill Development" “I make talent. I manufacture talent. I don't look for talent. All I'm looking for is those who are devoted to the purpose. Rest we can do,” said Sadhguru in a recorded interview played at the annual “Human Is Not A Resource” Leadership Program organised by Isha Leadership Academy. “I make talent. I manufacture talent. I don't look for talent. All I'm looking for is those who are devoted to the purpose. Rest we can do,” said Sadhguru in a recorded interview played at the annual “Human Is Not A Resource” Leadership Program organised by Isha Leadership Academy.

The Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, hosted the three-day leadership program, from June 9- June 11, 2023. When asked about his magical ability to mould less-experienced people to handle key positions, Sadhguru pointed out, “It's management. It's not magic. The moment you call it magic, you are taking away the value of it. ” “We are essentially talking about managing situations or managing people. They're not two different things. But generally, everybody tries to manage situations. It's best you manage people. If you manage people, if you keep them at their best, situations will be fine,” explained Sadhguru.

Earlier, on Day 2, of the “Human Is Not A Resource” (HINAR) witnessed S Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) taking center stage. The ISRO Chief revealed the organisation does not have a designated HR department and it is the role of leaders to generate passion and involvement in each one of those joining the ISRO. "The secret is to create passion and involvement in each person. We don't have an HR department to evaluate, mentor, or move people around. We do this ourselves. As much as I look at rockets, I look at people. And like me, there are many leaders in the organisation who do this function,” Contrary to premier organisations looking to hire from IITs, the ISRO chief revealed that only a few of them are in ISRO. Attributing nurturing talent as an important element in building institutions, he added, “The talent is immense in this country. And you have to only explore those talents and then create an ecosystem by which they can really grow to a level you will surpass the brilliant people around the country and around the world.”

Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director HR, Hindustan Unilever; CHRO, Unilever South Asia, delved into Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) ability to churn leader after leader. HUL is often referred the “CEO Factory” in the corporate circle as its alumni go on to occupy the CEO, and CXOs positions across corporates in India. "We have produced leader after leader, across generations. The one thing that ties them together is the mindset of 'leaders building leaders'. This is something that we have been able to sustain and grow," stated MsRazdan.

The three days of HINAR witnessed participants getting a unique opportunity to interact and pick the minds of the Resource Leaders, who are industry veterans, and mentor the participants individually. Industry veterans- Samit Ghosh, Founder, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.; Vasanthi Srinivasan, Professor, IIM Bangalore; Amit Anchal, Board Member, Ola Electric; Himanshu Saxena, Founder & CEO - Centre of Strategic Mindset (COSM) and Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital joined to share their wisdom nuggets to a diverse set of participants who are thought leaders, business and HR heads from organisations across India.