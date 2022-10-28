Human Trafficking Gang busted in J&K’s Budgam; 3 arrested, 14 women victims rescued

Srinagar: A Human Trafficking Gang has been busted by J&K Police on Friday, October 28, 2022, by arresting three persons in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. In a handout, police said that acting upon information of human trafficking being operational in the district, a police team of police station Budgam raided a particular place in village Dulipora and rescued 14 women victims (including some minors) from the house of one namely Shamim Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Rehman Bhat resident of Dulipora Parthan and adjacent places.

The statement further stated that accordingly, Shamim Ahmad and the other two accused namely Shagufta wife of Bashir Ahmad Wani and Asmat wife of Shafiq Ahmad Wani both residents of Dulipora Parthan were arrested.

During preliminary investigation, it has been found that the arrested three accused persons are involved in human trafficking by means of procuring the girls from different places and exploiting them in Budgam district and other parts of the valley, they said.

Further investigation into the case is going on and more arrests are expected. Meanwhile, the rescued human trafficking victims have been shifted to Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Centre, Chadoora and the process for their rehabilitation has been initiated, reads the statement.