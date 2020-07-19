हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Human trial of coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine underway at AIIMS in Patna

As India is making several efforts to develop coronavirus vaccine, Patna AIIMS hospital has started conducting the human trial of vaccine from July 13. The trial is being conducted on 18 volunteers selected by the hospital authority.

Human trial of coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine underway at AIIMS in Patna

Patna: As India is making several efforts to develop coronavirus vaccine, Patna AIIMS hospital has started conducting the human trial of vaccine from July 13. The trial is being conducted on 18 volunteers selected by the hospital authority.

The volunteers are 15 ml dose of vaccine everyday and are kept under doctors' observation for atleast 2 hours after the dosage.

The trail which is now in its first phase will continue for 14 days. The trial is categorised in three phases, said one of the volunteers who is kept under trial. 

Several people contacted the AIIMS hospital to volunteer for the trail of the vaccine but only 18 people aged between 18 to 55 years were selected for the process. 

It is to be noted that, AIIMS Patna is one of the 12 institutes selected by ICMR of conduct the coronavirus vaccine trial.

The vaccine under trail is manufactured by Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s named 'covaxin' to fight against the novel coronavirus.

Tags:
CoronavirusPatna AIIMScoronavirus vaccine trailscoronavirus vaccine
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief urges Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to reject state capital decentralisation bills
  • 10,77,618Confirmed
  • 26,816Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M10S

BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot's govt of phone tapping