Human trial of coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine underway at AIIMS in Patna

Patna: As India is making several efforts to develop coronavirus vaccine, Patna AIIMS hospital has started conducting the human trial of vaccine from July 13. The trial is being conducted on 18 volunteers selected by the hospital authority.

The volunteers are 15 ml dose of vaccine everyday and are kept under doctors' observation for atleast 2 hours after the dosage.

The trail which is now in its first phase will continue for 14 days. The trial is categorised in three phases, said one of the volunteers who is kept under trial.

Several people contacted the AIIMS hospital to volunteer for the trail of the vaccine but only 18 people aged between 18 to 55 years were selected for the process.

It is to be noted that, AIIMS Patna is one of the 12 institutes selected by ICMR of conduct the coronavirus vaccine trial.

The vaccine under trail is manufactured by Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s named 'covaxin' to fight against the novel coronavirus.