Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan should be direct, without any hindrance: India tells UNSC

New Delhi: At United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, India has reiterated its commitment to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan. Indian envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti said, "We remain steadfast in our commitment towards humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan."

India has so far sent 3 shipments of aid that includes medicines and covid vaccines which have been handed over to WHO and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.

Tirumurti cited New Delhi's commitment to providing 50000 MT of wheat and lifesaving medicines and one million doses of COVID vaccines to the Afghan people. The delivery of the wheat is expected to be started next month as India and Pakistan agree on the modalities on the use of Afghan trucks to transfer the assistance.

The Indian envoy to UN pointed, "as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, recent developments in Afghanistan, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian situation continues to be of concern".

Last year, under India's chairmanship of the UNSC in August, resolution 2593 was passed that called for an inclusive government in Kabul, one that also upholds the human rights of women, children and minorities.

The resolution was adopted days after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in the same month. Envoy Tirumurti called on the council to ensure against any "possible diversion of funds and misuse of exemptions from sanctions" while pointing out that the "humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan should be direct and without any hindrance."

With the onset of winters, fears are growing of a humanitarian disaster. The international community has been rushing to support the Afghan people but also worries over Taliban leadership in the country, which might try to divert the support for itself.

Envoy highlighted, "humanitarian assistance should be based on principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence" and "disbursement of the aid should be non-discriminatory and accessible to all, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political belief" and should reach the "most vulnerable first – including women, children, and minorities."

