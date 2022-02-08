India only big economy experiencing high growth, medium inflation: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 8, 2022) replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha and commented on the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that humankind had never seen such a crisis in the last 100 years.

"This crisis changes its forms and creates trouble for the people, the entire country and world are fighting against it," PM Modi said.

He added that the Centre has undertaken various initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic for all the adversely affected social groups in the society.

"The Government has undertaken various initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic for all the adversely affected social groups in the society which gives us hope and assures us that under his guidance we will continue to take new initiatives to combat this situation," he said.

"In this Corona period, India has set an example before the world by giving free ration to more than 80 crore countrymen," PM Modi said.

India leading world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Prime Minister also stated that India is leading the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive with 'Make In India' vaccines, for both Indians and its neighbours, and is setting an example for the world to take inspiration and ensure safety for its citizens.

Countries facing unprecedented inflation

The Prime Minister said that inflation has affected the entire world. "The US is facing its highest inflation in 40 years, and Britain in 30 years," he said and added that the countries with Euro as their currency are also facing unprecedented inflation.

"In such a scenario, we have tried to control inflation. Between 2015-2020, the rate was between 4-5%. During the UPA, inflation was in double digits. Today, we are the only big economy that is experiencing high growth and medium inflation," PM Modi said.

Government gave more MSP

PM Modi highlighted that to ensure that there are no halts in the agriculture sector, the government gave more MSP under a direct benefit transfer scheme.

"During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage, it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown. It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic," the Prime Minister said.

He also stated that the number of unicorns that started in the last one year is bigger than the number of unicorns build in India's entire history.

"India's hiring trend has improved as compared to the first Covid-19 wave. We have generated over 27 lakh jobs in the IT sector," the PM added.

