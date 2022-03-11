हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022

'Humne BJP ko dikha diya: Akhilesh Yadav finds positivity in UP's mandate for SP

Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!, wrote Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter.



New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who lost Uttar Pardesh Assembly Election 2022 by a margin of over 100 seats, on Friday took to Twitter to thanks his voters for helping him gain a better number over his rival this term.

“Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!” wrote Akhilesh Yadav on his Twitter.

However, the Karhal MLA sees these results as the light at the end of the tunnel and believes that it’s a stepping stone in shaking BJP’s base in Uttar Pradesh.

“We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion have been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest will win!” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday created history by winning a second consecutive term in UP for the first time in over 30 years. The saffron party, which has fought its elections based on development, law & order and Hindutva, managed to gain 255 seats this time.

In 217, the BJP won over 300 seats without a CM face.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has won 111 seats and Akhilesh Yadav, who contested assembly elections for the first time won from his Karhal seat.

After the final vote count trends, the SP chief on Thursday reached his party headquarters to encourage the workers.

