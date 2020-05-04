Hundreds of migrants resort to violence with police in Surat; tear gas shells fired

Ahmedabad: Hundreds of migrant workers seeking a return to their native places clash with police in Gujarat's Surat on Monday (May 3). According to reports, the labourers were agitated at not being able to go back to their homes, resorted to violence and indulged in stone-pelting on police personnel.

Seeing the situation getting out of control, the police lobbed teargas shells and lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed workers and police on opposite sides and the latter firing tear gas shells on migrants.

#WATCH Gujarat: A clash erupts between migrant workers & police in Surat. The workers are demanding that they be sent back to their native places. pic.twitter.com/aiMvjHGukY — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Gujarat has been one of the worst-hit states due to COVID-19 in India and Surat has reported 30 deaths until now.

This is the fourth incident in the last one month when migrants hit to streets in large numbers and demanded they be allowed to return to their native states.