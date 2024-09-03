Advertisement
Hundreds Of Noida Extension Society Residents Fall Ill Due to Suspected Water Contamination

A mysterious illness has afflicted numerous residents, predominantly children, in a Supertech Ecovillage 2 housing society in Noida Extension.

Sep 03, 2024
Several residents of a group housing society in Noida Extension, primarily children, have become ill, with suspicions pointing to water contamination as the likely cause. Raj Kumar, a media professional residing at Supertech Ecovillage 2, said that the issue surfaced during a discussion about water shortages on a WhatsApp group on Monday evening. 

"One resident reported that his child was suffering from diarrhea and vomiting. Shortly after, another resident mentioned similar symptoms in their child, and more individuals began sharing their experiences. It quickly became clear that a significant number of residents were experiencing health issues," Kumar told PTI.

Ashish Srivastava, another resident, proposed that the contamination might be due to the recent cleaning of the society's water tanks.

"Water is the common link among all affected households. A local doctor, available at the society's mart and consulted by multiple families, confirmed that infections were prevalent among the patients," Srivastava explained.

Although residents estimate that over 100 individuals are affected, the local health department has not yet confirmed the exact number or the source of the illnesses.

"Our teams are on-site inspecting the situation and addressing the complaints. Health officials also visited the society last night after we began receiving reports. I have requested a detailed report from the teams, and once it's available, we will have a clearer understanding of the situation," Dr. Sunil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, told PTI on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Sharma added that the precise number of affected individuals remains unverified.

Supertech Ecovillage 2 is one of the largest group housing societies in Noida Extension, also referred to as Greater Noida West, comprising approximately 20 high-rise towers with around 150 flats each.

