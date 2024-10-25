During Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed support for Prime Minister Modi's statement made at the BRICS summit, where he emphasised that the current era is one of dialogue and diplomacy, not war.

Mirwaiz asserted that it is time to initiate discussions aimed at establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. "This is absolutely correct. We support Prime Minister Modi's statement that today is the era of talks and not war," he stated. "From the very first day when Hurriyat was formed, we have maintained that the political solution to the Kashmir issue will come through talks, not guns."

He acknowledged that this stance has led to the Hurriyat being targeted by various elements, yet they have remained committed to the principle that dialogue is the only option.

Reflecting on the history of the Hurriyat's formation in 1993, Mirwaiz noted that it was during a time when militancy was at its peak. The purpose of their alliance, he explained, was to foster dialogue to halt bloodshed and save lives. He recalled their discussions with leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and Pervez Musharraf to seek a resolution to the conflict.

"We are still maintaining the same stance. We are always ready to talk with the current government in New Delhi to find a political solution to the Kashmir issue," he affirmed.

Mirwaiz lamented the significant loss of life in Kashmir over the past three decades, stating that the ongoing violence cannot continue. He condemned the recent killings of innocent people in Gagangir, Ganderbal, calling it "completely condemnable." He also expressed concern over a deadly attack in a high-security area in Gulmarg the previous day, urging for an investigation into the incident.

He reiterated the necessity for dialogue among all stakeholders to put an end to the bloodshed and work towards a solution for the Kashmir problem.