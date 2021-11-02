Huzurabad Election Results 2021: BJP's Eatala Rajender heading towards win in Telangana

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Eatala Rajender is currently leading with over 8,000 votes against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate on the Huzurabad assembly seat. Since the counting of votes began for Telangana by-elections on Tuesday (November 2, 2021) morning, Rajender has maintained his narrow lead and has so far bagged nearly 60,000 votes.

On the other hand, TRS' Gellu Srinivas Yadav has a total of 50,400 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data at 4 PM. Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao is at third with 1,830 votes, followed by Praja Ektha Party's Siliveru Srikanth (1109 votes).

This is to be noted that bypolls for the Huzurabad constituency took place on October 30 after the seat fell vacant when former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling TRS and joined the saffron party.

Eatala had submitted his resignation in June as the Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments.

(With agency inputs)

