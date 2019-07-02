Hyderabad airport launches DigiYatra face recognition trials for passengers

In line with the central government’s signature DigiYatra programme, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has set another milestone by extending its ongoing trials of Face Recognition (FR) to passengers. The move was initiated on July 1 and is slated to continue till July 31

The airport has set up dedicated face recognition registration counters near domestic departure Gates No 1 and 3. The registration is available from 8 am to 8 pm for passengers, who would want to get a new digital experience. As of now, this is completely voluntary for the passengers.

On the first day, close to 100 passengers enrolled voluntarily for DigiYatra at Hyderabad Airport.

To get going with face recognition enrollment, a passenger can visit any of the registration counters at the airport with a valid government identity card. The passengers then need to furnish their contact details and get their faces clicked by the camera. Following this, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) physically check the passenger’s government ID proof and post successful verification, a unique DigiYatra ID for the passenger is generated.

Face recognition enrollment is a one-time activity and once the passenger is successfully enrolled, the DigiYatra ID is valid for subsequent travels during the trial period.

Passengers must complete check-in process through self-service check-in kiosks placed at airport or web-check-in before accessing the face recognition e-gate.

An exclusive FR e-gate is available at Departure Gate No. 3, where registered passenger can get their boarding cards scanned, face the FR Camera, which matches and verifies the credentials along with the itinerary details. Upon successful verification, the e-gate will open instantly, allowing passengers to enter the terminal.

As this is a trial phase, CISF personnel are continuing to physically verify the travel documents and ID details of FR-registered passenger at departure gates.

The checked-in FR-registered passenger can then proceed to a dedicated FR channel for security check (created at the Express Security Check near Gate No 3), where the FR Camera verifies the credentials followed by mandatory frisking by CISF personnel. After CISF approval, a passenger can head to board an aircraft.

Currently, the FR trials at Hyderabad Airport are being offered to passengers who are traveling with hand baggage only and are bound to travel to some select cities viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.