Hyderabad Authority’s Bulldozer Action On Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre, Actor Reacts

Officials of the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), along with the police, carried out the demolition of the N-Convention Centre, a large facility owned by well-known actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, near Shilparamam in Rangareddy district in Hyderabad, reported ANI.

"HYDRAA officials have started demolishing the N Convention Hall this morning, and we have deployed police forces to ensure the demolition is carried out smoothly as the land comes under the FTL zone," Madhapur DCP told the agency.

According to official records from the North Tank Division's executive engineer cited by NDTV, Thammidikunta Lake's Full Tank Level (FTL) area covers approximately 29.24 acres. It is alleged that the N-Convention Centre has encroached upon around 1.12 acres of the FTL area, along with an additional 2 acres within the lake's buffer zone.

Reacting to the authorities’ bulldozer action, Nagarjuna wrote in a post on ‘X’, "Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of the N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases.”

He further claimed that the land in question is Patta land and insisted that not a single inch of the tank area has been encroached upon.

“In respect of the building constructed on private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today, clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities," the actors’ social media post read.

For years, the N-Convention management has been accused of leveraging their influence to evade regulatory actions from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other authorities, allowing them to avoid consequences for alleged encroachments.