Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022'; KCR says it has 'enhanced' Telangana’s pride

Hyderabad was the only Indian city to be nominated in the international award held in Jeju, South Korea

New Delhi: Hyderabad was awarded the overall 'World Green City Award 2022' and another in the category 'Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth' at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 World Green City Awards 2022 held in Jeju, South Korea on October 14. According to an official release issued on Friday, Hyderabad is the only Indian city that was nominated. Hyderabad has not only won the category prize, but also the overall ‘World Green City 2022’ title, the best across all six categories.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, hailed the entire Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority team and Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar, on the achievement.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was overjoyed that the city has received the renowned "International Association of Horticulture Producers" (AIPH) awards. He stated that the international awards have enhanced Telangana's and the country's prestige.

"These worldwide prizes demonstrate that the state administration is vigorously implementing the Haritaharam and urban development programmes... bringing green fruits to the country," he said in a statement late Friday. t is a source of pride for him because Hyderabad is the only Indian city to have been chosen for these international awards.

