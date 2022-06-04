Hyderabad: The Telangana Police has arrested the second accused in the case of gang-rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills last week. One person was arrested on Friday (June 3). In total, five people have been identified. In a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said the suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police. Out of the five people identified, three are minors, the police added. CCTV footage and the statement of the victim have led the cops to the accused.

"Hyderabad rape victim could not reveal anything about the culprits. But she managed to reveal one name and special teams were immediately formed to nab them. CCTV footage has been recovered. We have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim," Joel Davis said. He further said that the cops have identified a juvenile boy and his location has been traced. However, as per law, minors should not be apprehended in night time. "I am hopeful that we will be able to apprehend him on Saturday," Davis had said on Friday.

The DCP, however, clarified that the name of an AIMIM MLA's son as alleged by the Telangana BJP did not figure in the victim's statement as of now. "The investigation will continue and if the victim gives any further details as and when she is in a position to do so, we will investigate accordingly. We will not spare anyone however high and mighty they are,'' the DCP reiterated.

17-year-old gang-raped: The shocking case

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns to rape her while the others stood guard outside the car. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident. On the complaint of girl's father, a police case has been registered against five persons.

The case has been registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the state's Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take "immediate and stern action" in the gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad.

(With ANI inputs)