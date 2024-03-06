Hyderabad Man Among 21 Indians Trapped In Russia-Ukraine War, Killed In Action

New Delhi: A Hyderabad man, who was lured by agents with a job offer in Russia, ended up being recruited into the Russian army and died in the war against Ukraine, his family said on Wednesday. Mohammed Asfan, who was among 21 Indian youths who fell prey to the agents’ fraud, was killed in the conflict zone, the Indian embassy in Russia confirmed. His brother, Imran, said that they paid Rs 3 lakh each to the Baba Blocks Company, which has offices in Dubai, Delhi, and Mumbai, and signed an agreement in Russia on November 13, 2023. However, instead of getting the promised job as army helpers, they were sent to the frontlines of the war.

Embassy In Touch

The Indian embassy in Russia said that it has learned about the tragic death of Asfan and is in touch with his family and the Russian authorities. The embassy also said that it will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India.

The embassy posted on X: “We have learned about the tragic death of an Indian national, Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India.”

MEA Warns Citizens

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it is aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army and has urged them to stay away from the conflict. The MEA said that the Indian embassy has regularly taken up the matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaishwal said in a statement: “We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge.” He added: “We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict.”

Owaisi Demands Action

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi also raised the issue and demanded that the Centre should hold talks with the Russian government and bring back the youths. He posted on X: “The Narendra Modi government should hold talks with the Russian government and bring back the 12 youths trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Imran said that they have not received any help from the government or the embassy and appealed to the MEA to evacuate the youths and take action against the agents.

He said: “We have requested at the Embassy, but there has been no response for over a month. We have written multiple letters to the Ministry of External Affairs as well, but have not got any response. We received a response from the ‘MADAD’ portal that the documents have been sent to Russian authorities and their response is awaited.”

He added: “Now, only the government and the External Affairs Ministry can help us. We would like to urge the government to evacuate the youths stuck there and then take strict action against these agents.”