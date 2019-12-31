हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad

Hyderabad police to conduct surprise checks to restrict violators

The police will use speed radars and vehicle-mounted cameras to keep a close eye on violators and will also impose certain restrictions on traffic movement. Hyderabad City's Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that there will be 10-15 dynamic places where we`ll be conducting checking by surprise.  

Hyderabad police to conduct surprise checks to restrict violators
File Photo

Hyderabad: In order to tighten its noose on those who break laws in lieu of new year celebrations, Hyderabad City police will conduct surprise checking at 10-15 places to keep a tap on cases of drunken driving and stunts on vehicles.

The police will use speed radars and vehicle-mounted cameras to keep a close eye on violators and will also impose certain restrictions on traffic movement. "There will be 10-15 dynamic places where we`ll be conducting checking by surprise. We`ll have speed radars, vehicle-mounted cameras, and certain restrictions in traffic movement," said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

Live TV

"Some of the flyovers in the city will remain shut because in the past there had been instances where some persons who tried to perform stunts met with accidents," said the top cop.

"Those who have permission from police for organising New Year Eve Parties has been given permission till 1 am in the midnight," he added. 

Hyderabad Hyderabad Police restrict violators New Year parties
