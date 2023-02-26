topStoriesenglish2577246
Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Friend For 'Texting' His Girlfriend, Chops Off His Private Parts

In a shocking case, a man allegedly killed his friend because he was upset about him talking to his girlfriend.

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A Hyderabad man allegedly killed his friend for texting and calling his girlfriend
  • The accused surrendered himself on Friday (February 24) at a police station
  • The police said that the accused separated the victim's head and removed his private parts

Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Friend For 'Texting' His Girlfriend, Chops Off His Private Parts

Hyderabad: In a twisted incident, a Hyderabad man allegedly killed his friend for texting and calling his girlfriend, according to the police. She was reportedly in a relationship with the victim earlier. The accused surrendered himself on Friday (February 24) which launched an investigation into the gory case. The police found the deceased's body and took it for an autopsy at a local government hospital. 

The police said that the accused separated the victim's head, removed his private parts, and heart, and chopped his fingers.

What led the accused to 'kill' his friend

The story of the three people involved dates back to college. Naveen, the victim, and Harihara Krishna, the accused, studied together at a college in Dilsukhnagar. While in college, the two fell in love with the same girl. However, Naveen ended up asking the girl out first so Naveen and the girl began dating for a couple of years. Later, the two broke up and the girl entered into a relationship with Harihara after he proposed to her, the police said as quoted by ANI.

After Naveen broke up with the girl, the two kept in touch and were texting and talking on call, according to the police. The accused Harihara who was dating the girl would get furious at the closeness between his girlfriend and Naveen and took the extreme step of killing his friend after three months of deliberation, it appears.

On the fateful night of February 17, Harihara allegedly throttled Naveen to death after a scuffle. "The accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp," the police said as quoted by ANI. The officials said that a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

