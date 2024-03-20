Hyderabad Shocker: Teenage Girl Caught With Boyfriend At Home, Murdered By Mother

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident in Hyderabad, a 46-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly murdering her teenage daughter in what appears to be a case of ''honour killing''. The victim, identified as Bhargavi, was allegedly killed by her own mother, Mote Jangamma, after she refused to marry a person of her mother's choice. The shocking incident took place in Dandumailaram, Ibrahimpatnam, where the accused, Mote Jangamma, reportedly discovered her daughter Bhargavi with her boyfriend, Birla Sashi, at their residence. Media reports cited witnesses and police accounts suggesting that upon finding them together, Jangamma forcefully removed Sashi from the premises and proceeded to assault Bhargavi before ultimately strangling her with a saree.

Eyewitness Account

The accused's 17-year-old son, who arrived home during the altercation, witnessed his mother trying to strangulate his sister, Bhargavi. Despite his pleas for her to stop, Jangamma continued her assault until her son, with the assistance of his uncle, managed to break into the room.

Tragically, by the time the door was breached, Bhargavi was already in a critical condition, bleeding from her nose, mouth, and ears, while Jangamma had collapsed. Despite efforts to save her, Bhargavi was declared dead by a local doctor who was summoned to the scene.

Motive Behind Killing

The motive behind this horrific act appears to stem from Bhargavi's relationship with Sashi, who hailed from the same village. Reports indicate that Jangamma vehemently opposed their union upon discovering it a month prior, threatening Bhargavi against marrying Sashi due to differences in caste. Instead, Jangamma insisted on Bhargavi marrying one of her cousins, a demand that Bhargavi adamantly refused.

Bhargavi's father, Mote Ellaiah, had left for work earlier that morning, leaving Bhargavi alone with her mother and younger sibling. It was during this time that tragedy struck, with Jangamma allegedly committing the heinous act while alone with her daughter.