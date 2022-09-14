Hyderabad State Liberation 2022: UGC asks universities in Telangana, Marathwada and Karnataka to take part in commemoration- Details here

New Delhi: As the Central government planned a year-long commemoration of `Hyderabad State Liberation`, Universities Grant Commission (UGC) Secretary Rajnish Jain on Tuesday asked the Vice-Chancellor of Universities and Principals of Colleges in the State of Telangana, and districts of Marathwada and Karnataka to participate in the celebration. The year-long commemoration of "Hyderabad State Liberation" is planned by the Government of India from September 17, 2022, to September 17, 2023.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor of Universities Rajnish Jain said, "The year-long commemoration of "Hyderabad State Liberation" is planned by the Government of India from September 17, 2022, to September 17, 2023. The objective is to make the current generation aware of the story of resistance, valour, and sacrifice made by the previous generations."UGC secretary further said that the inaugural program of this commemoration will be organized at Parade grounds in Hyderabad on September 17, 2022."I request you to hoist the National Flag in your institution.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain asks VCs of Universities and Principals of Colleges in Telangana, Marathwada & Karnataka to participate in the year-long commemoration of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' planned by the Government of India from 17th September 2022 to 17th September 2023. pic.twitter.com/PSHJlelgbI September 14, 2022

You may also take out Prabhat Pheris on the morning of September 17, 2022. In addition, suitable activities on the theme of Hyderabad State Liberation may be undertaken during the year between September 17, 2022, to September 17, 2023," he said. UGC Secretary also requested universities to organize activities like talks by eminent people on the liberation of Hyderabad State, Nukkad Nataks on important heroes of liberation of Hyderabad State an Exhibition on Hyderabad State Liberation, and Social Media awareness campaigns about unsung heroes of Hyderabad liberation, quiz competitions, essay competitions, film or documentary making, painting competitions, photography, and others.

"You are requested to encourage your faculty members, students, and stakeholders to actively participate in these activities and also share the details regarding participation," Jain said in a letter to the VC of Universities. Hyderabad Liberation Day is usually celebrated on September 17 to remember the rebellion and the subsequent police action which led to the freedom of Hyderabad state from Nizam`s rule on September 17, 1948. Hyderabad was under Nizam`s rule and the police had launched the campaign for its liberation with the name `Operation Polo` which ended on September 17, 1948. The year-long celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day will take place from September 17, 2022, to September 17, 2023, as a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.