Hyderabad student sexually asaulted, strangulated to death in Chicago

New York: An Indian-origin student was found strangled in her car in a university campus in Chicago and a suspect has been arrested and charged in the crime, according to authorities.

Ruth George, 19, was found dead at a parking garage on the campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) on Saturday and the alleged killer was arrested on Sunday, campus police Chief Kevin Booker said on Monday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The newspaper said the arrested man, Donald Thurman, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault.

It said that he is an ex-convict who was sentenced to six years for a robbery in 2016, but was let off on parole last year. A picture of the man on the newspaper`s site showed him be a non-white person with dreadlocks.

In an earlier statement, Booker said that her family contacted the police after not hearing from her since Friday evening and her phone was tracked to the parking garage, where she was found in her car, he said.

Investigations showed that she entered the garage at 1.35 am on Saturday and another person with no connection to the university who entered it shortly afterward is being held in connection with the case, he said.

Booker identified the man Thurman and said he confessed to the crime, the Tribune reported.

The County Medical Examiner determined after a post-mortem that George was strangled, WGN-TV reported on Monday.

Her cousin, Sunaina Deborah, posted on Facebook, "Dearest Ruthie baby... we miss you... just not able to believe you`re no more... You were a loving and wonderful daughter, sister and cousin... Rest in peace."

UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said, "All of us are devastated by the loss of Ruth George, a member of our Honors College and a talented kinesiology student with dreams and aspirations to become a health professional and help others."