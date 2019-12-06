Hyderabad vet's father relieved after accused killed, but not sure if he'll send out his 2nd daughter

HYDERABAD: Even as Cyberabad Police killed all the four accused in the gangrape and murder of a Hyderbad-based government veterinary doctor on Friday morning, the girl's father is still not sure if he should allow his second daughter out for work. Speaking to Zee Media at his residence a few hours after the men who allegedly brutalised and burnt his daughter's body were shot dead by police, he added that he was clueless how his family will cope with the reality of not seeing her in future.



He, however, expressed his relief that his daughter's culprits were no more alive but also pointed out many rape victims were still fighting for justice. He also informed that the victim's mother was still in shock following the tragedy.

The government vet, who was in her mid-20s, was allegedly raped by four men on November 26, 2019. They later set her on fire and dumped her body in Chatanpally, Shadnagar, around 60 km from Hyderabad. Her badly burnt body was recovered a day later by the police, after which the investigation began, leading to the arrest of the four accused.

The four accused men were killed in a police encounter at the same spot where the crime was committed in the wee hours of Friday. The Cyberabad Police Commissioner confirmed the encounter and said the accused snatched their weapons and fired on police and hence, in self-defence, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed.

"The four accused had been in police custody for 10 days. We had interrogated all of them. When they confessed to the crime, we took them to the site where the incident occurred to reconstruct the scene. When we reached the spot the accused attacked us using stones and managed to snatch our guns. You can see that the accused are still lying there with the weapons. As a result, we had to engage in an encounter with them in which they were shot dead," Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

After the news of the encounter broke out, the family of the government veterinarian hailed Telangana Police after the encounter and said their daughter's soul must be at peace now. "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter`s soul must be at peace now," the victim's father said. "I am not going to get back my daughter but this will definitely send a strong message. This will instil fear and criminals will not dare to do what my daughter had to go through," he added.