Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Raped by Real Estate Salesman; Accused Arrested

In a disturbing incident in Hyderabad, a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by a real estate salesman and his accomplice after they allegedly spiked her cold drink. According to the reports, the police confirmed the arrests of the accused, identified as Janardhan and Sanga Reddy. They have been remanded in custody.

According to the victim's complaint, the ordeal began on Sunday when she traveled to Miyapur for a site visit in Yadagirigutta, organized by the two men. On their way back that night, the men claimed their car had broken down near an under-construction building.

They offered her food, which she declined, but later persuaded her to drink a cold beverage. Shortly after, she began to feel dizzy, suspecting the drink was spiked with a substance. Despite this, the men also gave her a sweet, but her dizziness did not subside.

The woman alleged that the two men then took advantage of her impaired state, stripping and sexually assaulting her in the car until the early hours of the morning. She also reported being physically assaulted, resulting in severe body pain.

Following the assault, the men dropped her at a hostel in Miyapur before fleeing the scene. The police have registered a case under charges of rape and other related offenses and are continuing their investigation.