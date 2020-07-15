Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital for coronavirus patients flooded after heavy rains

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad was flooded after heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana on Wednesday (July 15, 2020).

The rainwater gushed into the heritage structure of the old city's Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

It is also one of the Government hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated in an adjacent new building.

Several videos showed that the corridors and wards were flooded after heavy rains.

However, the officials said that they are taking care of the situation.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, President, INC Telangana attacked the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led State Government and said, "This is the state of Osmania Govt Hospital now!! Corona Pandemic sweeping the city and look at waterlogging in one of the most well-known government hospitals in the heart of Hyderabad!! Reflecting the abysmal standards of KCR Administration."

Further photos of the waterlogged Osmania Govt Hospital because of mild rains in Hyderabad today. Corona Pandemic ravaging Hyderabad and this is the state of the biggest Government hospital in Telangana!! What a shame!#OsmaniaHospital#KCRFailedTelangana pic.twitter.com/8nfFc9BlCT — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) July 15, 2020

The Telangana Congress tweeted, "There is no seriousness on the part of KCR govt in dealing with Corona Crisis !! Imagine the plight of poor patients !! On one hand they are fighting corona and on the other hand they have to experience extreme govt apathy !!"

What more proof do we need !! There is no seriousness on the part of KCR govt in dealing with Corona Crisis !! Imagine the plight of poor patients !! On one hand they are fighting corona and on the other hand they have to experience extreme govt apathy !!#KCRFailedTelangana pic.twitter.com/o5FQEMiNxY — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) July 15, 2020

BJP's Telangana MLA T Raja Singh who visited the Osmania Hospital said the situation there is pathetic.

According to the Union Health Ministry at 8 AM on Wednesday, Telangana has witnessed a total of 37,745 COVID-19 infections, out of which 12,530 are active cases. The State has also reported 375 coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Telangana during next 12 hours.