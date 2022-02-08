Hyundai, KIA, KFC, Pizza Hut: Anti-India comments, backlash and apology

Four major corporates -- Hyundai India, KIA India, KFC India and Pizza Hut India -- are facing a backlash over their anti-India statements on social media regarding the union territory Jammu and Kashmir. The posts were made on the social media channels of these companies' overseas branches.

Here is a closer look at the comments by Hyundai, Kia, KFC and Pizza Hut and subsequent apologies:

Hyundai and Kia

Hyundai Pakistan, making extremely controversial comments, called for the "freedom of Kashmir from India" through its official Twitter handle in Pakistan. The day is observed by Pakistan as the "Kashmir solidarity day". The Indian Twitter users began criticising Hyundai on social media, forcing the parent company to issue a response.

"Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism. The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view," the statement from Hyundai read.

Pizza Hut

Pizza hut Pakistan shared a post on its Instagram account that read, "This Kashmir solidarity day, let's join hands and stand united for the freedom of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters."

Pizza Hut later issued a statement saying "it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media" after facing backlash over an Instagram post on Kashmir by its official handle in Pakistan.

KFC Pakistan

KFC, in a similar post, had written last year: "We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day, to realise their right to freedom," KFC PAK wrote. Making things worse, a picture of snowy mountains with overlaying text: Their cravings for freedom are heartfelt, was shared.

As the screenshot of last year`s tweet by KFC Pakistan on Kashmir went viral, many Indians took to Twitter to express their dismay. Hundreds and thousands of users have called out the propaganda against India on the sensitive issue of Kashmir.

Live TV