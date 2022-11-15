'I am a 25-year-old girl and I have the right...': What Shraddha Walkar told her father before living with Aaftab Poonawalla

NEW DELHI: The gruesome Mehrauli murder case has gripped the whole nation as shocking revelations emerge every day. In May, Shraddha Walkar was strangled to death by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla and chopped off into 35 pieces. The pieces were then gradually scattered across forests in the following days near his home at 2 am. Meanwhile, he had stored pieces of the dead body in a 300-litre fridge. All of this only came to the forefront after Delhi police arrested Aaftab Poonawalla on November 14.

The victim Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar mentioned in the FIR that he didn't approve of Shraddha's relationship with Aaftab. He said that he didn't give his permission to Shraddha when she told him she was planning to live with Aaftab.

Shraddha's father said that Shraddha told him-- "I am a 25-year-old girl and I have the right to take my own decisions. I am going for a live-in relationship with Aaftab so from now do not consider me your daughter."

Shraddha said to her father —

"I am a 25-year-old girl and I have the right to take my own decisions. I am going for a live-in relationship with Aaftab so from now do not consider me your daughter."

(FIR copy).



And, Aaftab Poonawala chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces. pic.twitter.com/79EnTT22Db November 15, 2022

Read about the shocking incident

The shocking and brutal murder case came to life after the girl's father Vikash Madan Walker, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached the police in November and lodged a missing person complaint about her daughter.

In September, the victim`s friend informed her family that there was no contact with Shradhha for the last two and a half months and her mobile number was also switched off. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period. The family then decided to approach the police in November.

During the initial investigation, the victim`s last location was found in Delhi, and on the basis of this, the case was transferred to Delhi Police. The victim`s father told the police about his daughter`s relationship with Aftab and suspected his involvement in his daughter`s absence. During the course of investigation, it was found that Aftab and Shraddha had come to Delhi and started living in a rented apartment in Chhatterpur Pahadi area.

The police during the course of the investigation, traced Aftab and nabbed him. The accused, during questioning, confessed to the crime and said that they fought often as Shraddha was pressuring him for marriage.

(With agency inputs)