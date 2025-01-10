'I Am Also Human, Not God': PM Modi In Debut Podcast, Congress Reacts With 'Non-Biological' PM Jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made his podcast debut on Friday, said that mistakes do happen, and he can also make some. Speaking to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the Prime Minister said, "Mistakes happen, and I too can make some. I am also a human, not a god".

Reacting to PM Modi’s remarks, the Congress said that now that PM Modi has again realized that he is also a human being, foreign investors have started 2025 by selling nearly $2 billion from our stock market in the last 6 days. During his podcast debut, PM Modi said that while he is human and does make mistakes, none of his actions have a 'wrong intention.'

The Prime Minister also said that human beings are prone to making mistakes, but it shouldn't be at the cost of doing things with bad intentions. "When I became the Chief Minister, I gave a speech in which I said I will not shy away from hard work, and I will not do anything for myself, and I am a human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions. This is my life's mantra," the Prime Minister said during the podcast.

"Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God," he further stated. Congress’ Jairam Ramesh reacted to PM Modi’s remarks and said that he is clearly trying to do damage control. Referring to PM Modi’s “sent by God” remark during an interview amid Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh said, “This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control.”

In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said, “Now that the non-biological Prime Minister is again realizing that he is also a human being, foreign investors have started 2025 by selling nearly $2 billion from our stock market in the last 6 days.”

अब जब नॉन बायोलॉजिकल प्रधानमंत्री को फिर से यह पता चल रहा है कि वह भी एक इंसान हैं, तब पिछले 6 दिनों में हमारे शेयर बाज़ार से विदेशी निवेशकों ने क़रीब 2 बिलियन डॉलर की बिकवाली करके 2025 की शुरुआत की है।



यह दर्शाता है:



In an interview ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi had said that God had sent him with "ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration.".

"Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God. That's why God also gave me the ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration to do this. I'm nothing but an instrument that God has sent," he said.