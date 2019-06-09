I am an Indian, will always remain one, says ex-Army officer declared 'foreigner' by NRC tribunal

Retired Army Officer Mohammed Sanaullah, who released from a detention centre in Guwahati on Saturday after being declared a foreigner by a Foreigners Tribunal in Assam's Kamrup, has said that he had served in Army for 30 years, including twice in Jammu and Kashmir. Talking to ANI after his release, the retired Army Subedar and Kargil War veteran stressed that he is an Indian and will always remain an Indian. Sanaullah also thanked the High Court for granting him bail and said that he is assured of getting justice from the court.

Md Sanaullah was released a day after the Guwahati High Court ordered his interim release with a condition of Rs 20,000 bail bond and two local sureties. The authorities also followed the High Court's instructions and took his bio-metrics before releasing him.

The High Court had also issued notices to the central government and authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in connection with this case. Police had detained Md Sanaullah in May for failing to conform with the rules of NRC, a register of Indian citizens prepared in 1951 which is being updated currently to deport illegal immigrants from Assam.

Md Sanaullah, 52, had challenged the tribunal's order and had filed a writ petition and interlocutory application in Guwahati High Court division bench against the order. "We had filed a writ petition and interlocutory application on behalf of petitioner Sanaullah before Gauhati High Court division bench. On (the basis of) the writ petition, the court has issued a notice to all respondents including Union of India, state of Assam, NRC authority and the then inquiry officer. In the interlocutory application, the bail order proceeding took place," Sanaullah's counsel, advocate Yed Burhanpur Rahman, had told ANI earlier.

Md Sanaullah, who retired as an honorary Lieutenant in the Army, was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Assam Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on May 28. It is to be noted that Md Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years before joining Border Police. He was also conferred a medal by the President of India for his service.