'I Am Deeply Anguished': PM Modi Writes To Japan PM Fumio, Condoles Loss Of Lives In Earthquake

New Delhi: In a heartfelt letter to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his profound sorrow and concern over the significant earthquake that struck Japan on January 1, 2024.

Solidarity In Grief

PM Modi conveyed, "I am deeply anguished to learn about the major earthquake, and I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by this devastating disaster."

India Stands Ready To Assist

Highlighting the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, PM Modi on Thursday affirmed, "As a special strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan and is ready to extend all possible assistance at this hour of need."

Tragic Loss Of Lives In Japan

The earthquake, measuring 7.5 magnitude, struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on Monday, resulting in at least 64 casualties, according to Kyodo News. The extensive damage hampers search and rescue operations in the affected regions.

City In Distress

Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture bore the brunt of structural damage and fires. The full extent of the disaster caused by the powerful earthquake is still unfolding, with rubble and severed roads posing significant challenges.

Restricted Access And Rescue Efforts

The northern area of the remote Noto Peninsula faced restricted access for over 24 hours after the earthquake, complicating the ongoing search and rescue operations. Prime Minister Kishida, during a disaster emergency meeting, informed the media that the location became inaccessible due to a wrecked road.

Wajima City witnessed the collapse of 25 buildings, including houses, with ongoing rescue operations by firefighters. Approximately 200 buildings, including shops and houses, are reported to have been burned around Asaichi Street, a popular tourist spot.

US Geological Survey's Report

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture around 4.10 pm (local time), at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).