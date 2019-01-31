Won't keep quiet anymore, I am in pain: Former PM Deve Gowda warns Congress

JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda on Thursday publicly voiced his unhappiness with ally Congress, saying he is in `pain` and will not remain `quiet anymore', as reported by news agency ANI.

Father of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Gowda made known that the six months of running the coalition government with the Congress was not a pleasant experience but he had "not opened mouth."

"Is this a way to run the coalition government, where we have to request our partner not to use foul language? Six months have passed that Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister and all kinds of things have happened in six months. Till now I haven`t opened my mouth but now I can`t keep quiet," ANI quoted him as saying.

His comment comes days after several state Congress leaders demanded that former chief minister Siddaramaiah be made chief minister again. Gowda also slammed former CM Siddaramaiah, who a few days ago had misbehaved with a woman, where he snatched her mic.

"How can anyone touch anybody`s clothes? He is a kind of person who does not even meet MLAs," Gowda said.