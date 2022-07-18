Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is constantly accusing the central government of obstructing his Singapore visit. He reiterated the allegations again on Monday and said that it seems that my visit to Singapore is being stopped due to political reasons. At the same time, he said, "I am not a criminal but the elected Chief Minister." The Chief Minister of Delhi has to go to Singapore to attend a summit, but Kejriwal alleges that the central government is not giving him permission for this. On this issue, AAP MPs also protested in the Parliament premises.

Kejriwal said that he has been invited by the government of that country to participate in the World Cities Summit in Singapore, where he will present the 'Delhi model' in front of global leaders and bring glory to India. Upset over the Centre's delay in granting permission for his visit, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, saying he has been waiting for permission for the past one month.

AAP convener Kejriwal said, 'I am not a criminal, I am a Chief Minister and a free citizen of the country. There is no legal basis to stop me from going to Singapore, so there seems to be some political reason behind it. In June, High Commissioner of Singapore S. Simon Wong had invited Kejriwal for the summit. The conference is scheduled to be held in the first week of August." The Chief Minister of Delhi has been called to participate in a program to be held on the first day.

letter to PM Modi

The Chief Minister said that he usually does not go on foreign trips, but wants to participate in the Singapore conference as it is related to the development of the country. He had earlier written a letter to PM Modi about this and said that it is wrong to deny him permission to travel to Singapore to represent India at the 'World Cities Summit' (WCS).

According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has not approved the file related to Kejriwal's visit to Singapore. With the beginning of the Parliament session, AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha demonstrated with posters in the Parliament premises regarding this issue. He alleged that the BJP is upset by the global appreciation of the Delhi model and that is why the central government has not yet allowed Kejriwal to go to Singapore.