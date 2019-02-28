I am not under any pressure to turn approver: AgustaWestland case accused Rajeev Saxena to court

NEW DELHI: AgustaWestland case accused Rajeev Saxena on Thursday told a Delhi court that he is not under any pressure and has not moved the application to turn approver after receiving any assurance from anyone.

It may be recalled that Saxena moved the application to turn approver on Wednesday. Saxena said in a statement before Patiala House court that he has "thought long and hard" and that his "exposure" to the case was "very minimal", ANI reported.

"(I have) no intention to not cooperate. Logical consequence is to give testimony in the case. (I am under) no pressure. It is on my free will completely and the complete understanding of the case. No assurances were given and none sought," Saxena added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Court that it will respond after recording Saxena's disclosure statement.

The case file was marked by Special Court Judge Arvind Kumar to the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for the recording of Saxena's statement under section 306 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Wednesday, a notice was issued by the judge to the ED on Saxena's plea. The Dubai-based was granted bail on February 25 against a personal bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Saxena was extradited from Dubai to India on January 31 for his alleged involvement in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from Italian company AgustaWestland.

The government dossier said that Saxena was operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland.

