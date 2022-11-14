'I am SORRY, if such...': Mamata Banerjee apologizes on behalf of TMC minister Akhil Giri- Read everything HERE

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologizes after State Minister for Prisons Akhil Giri's comments on President Draupadi Murmu. In a press conference in Nabanna on Monday, Mamata said, "The President is a very good woman. Akhil has done wrong. I apologize. I apologize on behalf of my MLA. I am sorry."

Incidentally, MLA Akhil from Ramnagar in East Midnapore made insulting remarks about the President of the country, Draupadi Murmu, while attacking the state opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram last Friday. In a video, Akhil is seen saying, "We don't judge by looks. We respect the presidential chair. But what does your president look like?" Zee News Engish, however, did not verify the authenticity of that video.

There has been an uproar in the country around the comments of the Bengal minister. The BJP took to the streets to protest against Akhil's comments. The BJP has filed complaints in several police stations. The saffron camp demanded the arrest of Akhil. The main opposition party in the state also raised the question why the Chief Minister was silent on this incident. Finally, the Chief Minister opened his mouth on this controversy on Monday. She made it clear that such comments by party MLAs are never acceptable. Mamata also said, "We respect the President. I like her a lot. The party does not support such comments."

Mamata also said that she will be vigilant so that her party leaders refrain from such comments in the coming days. She said, "If such comments are made in the coming days, the party will take strict action."