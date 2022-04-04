हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kiren Rijiju

‘I am very much alive’: Kiren Rijiju responds to NCP MP Supriya Sule's gaffe

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that he is "very much alive and performing his duty" while responding to NCP MP Supriya Sule in a lighter note.

‘I am very much alive’: Kiren Rijiju responds to NCP MP Supriya Sule&#039;s gaffe

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that he is “very much alive and performing his duty” while responding to NCP MP Supriya Sule in a lighter note.

Sharing a short clip of Sule speaking in the Lok Sabha last week, Rijiju tweeted, "I am very much alive and performing my duty @supriya_sule Ji... Lighter note apart, thank you for the pleasant words because the spirit of sports transcends beyond politics and ideology to make one #TeamIndia."

In the video, Sule could be heard talking about Rijiju`s contributions as Sports Minister, and accidentally saying, "He is no more." After some members pointed out the gaffe, Sule corrected herself and said that Rijiju is no more the Sports Minister.

 

 

Lauding his contribution as Union Sports Minister, Sule said Rijiju`s contribution was substantial and the whole House should complement him in one voice.

Kiren Rijiju, Supriya Sule, NCP, Lok Sabha, Sports Ministry, India
