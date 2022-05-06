New Delhi: Ashrin Sulthana, wife of a Hindu man, who was allegedly assaulted and killed by her Muslim brother, said that she begged for her husband's life but the man did not show any mercy, reported ANI.

Narrating the brutality of the incident, Sultana told ANI, “I begged my brother to spare her husband`s life, he was ready to convert to Islam for me, but my brother did not listen to me and killed him.”

Her brother Syed Mobin Ahmed is accused in the matter along with Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

Speaking to ANI, Sulthana informed that her husband was ready to convert to Islam and become a Muslim to save his marriage but her brother did not approve of him.

"My brother was against my marriage. My husband told my brother earlier that he will become Muslim and will marry me. But my brother didn`t approve. Even before the marriage, my brother had beaten me because I wanted to marry him,” Sulthana told ANI

Elaborating on the time of the incident, Ashrin Sulthana said that she initially did not know her brother was one of the attackers until she saw his face.

"We were going home when my brother along with another person come on a motorcycle and pushed my husband (Nagaraju) & started beating him. In the beginning, I didn`t know it was my brother who was attacking him. They kept on beating him on his head, he was bleeding a lot. I sought help from people around me, but nobody came forward to help. I saw the face of my brother. I begged him to leave my husband and stop beating him, but he did not listen to me,” she added.

Nagaraju was wearing his helmet, but due to the assault, it was damaged and so was his head," she said.

The victim also expressed anger with the people who saw the assault happening but did not come forward to help him.

“If they wanted, they could have helped but nobody did. I begged the people around for help while my husband was being beaten, however, none of the passers-by came forward to help," she said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad`s Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. The ACP LB Nagar along with his team apprehended Syed Mobin and Masood Ahmed within hours and seized the centring iron rod and knife used in the crime.