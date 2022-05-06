हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hyderabad honour killing

'I begged for his life but...': Wife of Hindu man killed by her Muslim brother in Hyderabad

Narrating the brutality of the incident, Sultana told ANI, “I begged my brother to spare her husband`s life, he was ready to convert to Islam for me, but my brother did not listen to me and killed him.”

&#039;I begged for his life but...&#039;: Wife of Hindu man killed by her Muslim brother in Hyderabad
(Photo credit: ANI)

New Delhi: Ashrin Sulthana, wife of a Hindu man, who was allegedly assaulted and killed by her Muslim brother, said that she begged for her husband's life but the man did not show any mercy, reported ANI.

Narrating the brutality of the incident, Sultana told ANI, “I begged my brother to spare her husband`s life, he was ready to convert to Islam for me, but my brother did not listen to me and killed him.”

Her brother Syed Mobin Ahmed is accused in the matter along with Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

Speaking to ANI, Sulthana informed that her husband was ready to convert to Islam and become a Muslim to save his marriage but her brother did not approve of him.

 "My brother was against my marriage. My husband told my brother earlier that he will become Muslim and will marry me. But my brother didn`t approve. Even before the marriage, my brother had beaten me because I wanted to marry him,” Sulthana told ANI

Elaborating on the time of the incident, Ashrin Sulthana said that she initially did not know her brother was one of the attackers until she saw his face.

"We were going home when my brother along with another person come on a motorcycle and pushed my husband (Nagaraju) & started beating him. In the beginning, I didn`t know it was my brother who was attacking him. They kept on beating him on his head, he was bleeding a lot. I sought help from people around me, but nobody came forward to help. I saw the face of my brother. I begged him to leave my husband and stop beating him, but he did not listen to me,” she added.

 Nagaraju was wearing his helmet, but due to the assault, it was damaged and so was his head," she said.

The victim also expressed anger with the people who saw the assault happening but did not come forward to help him.

“If they wanted, they could have helped but nobody did. I begged the people around for help while my husband was being beaten, however, none of the passers-by came forward to help," she said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad`s Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. The ACP LB Nagar along with his team apprehended Syed Mobin and Masood Ahmed within hours and seized the centring iron rod and knife used in the crime.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
hyderabad honour killingHyderabadmurdercrimeCrime news
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: 11 students of Jharkhand school test positive

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Delhi Police leaves from Kurukshetra with Tajinder Bagga