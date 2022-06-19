'I broke the wall', says Abhishek Banerjee after launching THIS new initiative

Diamond Harbour: Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday launched a helpline number to reach out to the people of his Lok Sabha constituency. Banerjee followed the move along the lines of her aunt and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who launched ha helpline number ‘Didi Ke Bolo’, which translates to ‘Tell Didi’. It was public outreach initiative unveiled back in 2019. Abhishek launched the helpline number on the occasion of completing eight years as a parliamentarian. The Diamond Harbour MP also released a report card of the work he has done for the constituency in the last eight years. He shared the report card in another Twitter post.

“Today, inspired by my leader @MamataOfficial's flagship initiative, I am launching ‘Ek Daake Abhishek' for the people of Diamond Harbour constituency. Through this helpline, you can directly reach out to me at 78877 78877 with any of your concerns and suggestions,” the MP tweeted.

Abhishek added, "All your complaints, suggestions, constructive suggestions tell me on this phone number. From today, I broke down the wall. Call me directly from today. You will find me from 9 am to 6 pm. This program is not for 2/3 months. It will last 2 years, if you want, it will last for 20 years."

He added, "Don't bother to call anyone. Pick up the phone and let me know. I will work according to my ability. From 25th, I will go to different booths."

Expressing his love for his constituency Banerjee said, " "I started 7887778877 number. People in this area trust me. Though I was born in Calcutta, I should die in this Diamond Harbour only."

Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of intimidating its political opponents by agencies like the CBI and ED, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee claimed at a meeting here that many leaders of the saffron camp are ready to join the TMC.

"The BJP uses CBI and ED to intimidate its political opponents so that they don't challenge it. They have central agencies, we have people on our side. We are not scared to carry on the battle for the development of Bengal,” Banerjee.

This comes as Abhishek Banerjee and his wife are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a coal scam case. The investigative body has questioned him several times in connection with its probe into the coal smuggling scam while the CBI interrogated his wife and others in her family over the same case.

Banerjee claimed that the saffron party practises divisive politics while the TMC believes in development and peace.

(With PTI inputs)