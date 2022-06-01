While listening to the problems related to home-stay in Bankura tourism, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself told the story of bathing in America. She also gave advice on how to build toilets at home-stay. Atal Bihari Vajpayee sent her to the UN General Assembly when he was the Prime Minister. Mamata claimed that, she stayed at a hotel in the United States. And from there the story of the bath comes up. Mamata Banerjee said, "There were no buckets, no mugs, nothing in american hotels. I don't understand the system. Then I went to the hotel kitchen and saw that there was a saucepan. I brought it and took a bath using it like a mug. Saucepan instead of a mug. If I can go to Western Country and use my system. Then why can't you use your system in your country."

The Chief Minister has repeatedly stressed on the tourism industry for economic development in Bankura. The emphasis for that is on home-stay. The government is encouraging the creation of home-stays in various tribal areas. Special projects are also being brought in. It was there that some problems with the construction of toilets in the Western style came up. It was then that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave this example.

She also suggested of building toilets in Indian style wherever there is a problem, if needed. She also made it clear that nothing can be forced on the indigenous people. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Tribals have their own culture. We can't interfere with their culture. Let them be proud for their culture."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to expedite the work on tourism in the district.