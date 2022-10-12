‘I can no longer…’: Former US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard quits Democratic Party

New Delhi: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu-American to run for President in 2020, announced her resignation from the Democratic Party on Tuesday, ahead of next month's midterm elections. Gabbard accused the party of “racializing every issue in the nation” and denouncing it as the "elitist cabal of warmongers." For the past 20 years, the former US Congresswoman has been a member of the party. "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism," Gabbard quoted in the video.

She continued by saying: “The Democrats of today divide us by racializing every issue, stoking anti-white racism, and are actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution. The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. They demonise the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponising the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war”

“I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite,” she said. Gabbard also urged her fellow independent-minded Democrats to leave the party with her. “If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me,” she stated.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

Click the link to watch my full statement on why I'm leaving the Democratic Party: https://t.co/pH58rEFpmS — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

(With agencies' inputs)