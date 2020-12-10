I can say with confidence that BJP will form next government in West Bengal in 2021: JP Nadda

Kolkata: BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, who convoy was attacked by some miscreants, said on Thursday (December 10) that he was confident that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021. Addressing party workers at South 24 Paraganas, the BJP chief said, "I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom."

"There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end," said JP Nadda, adding "Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a shame on democracy."

The BJP President's convoy was attacked here by some miscreants who threw stones at the cavalcade. While BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was left severely damaged, media vehicles in the convoy were also targetted.

Protestors also tried to block a road from where JP Nadda's convoy was passing. The BJP chief Nadda is in Kolkata for a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of public outreach in the run up to the state assembly election.

Nadda also visited Ramkrishna Mission in South 24 Parganas on the second day of his two-day visit to the state.

Reacting over the incident, West Bengal Governor tweeted, "Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy & lawlessness. Mamata Banerjee indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP president convoy & political police. WB Police in support...I share my shame with you as it's on account of your acts of omission & commission."

Kailash Vijayvargiya at South 24 Paraganas told media, "I have been injured in this attack. The party president's car was also attacked. We strongly condemn it," adding "In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country."

On the attack on BJP President's convoy at Diamond Harbour, Dilip Ghosh, state BJP President, said "This is a black day in the history of Indian politics. Even the media is not safe in West Bengal."

Looking at today's situation, President's rule should be immediately imposed in West Bengal, said BJP Vice President Mukul Roy on the attack on BJP President's convoy at Diamond Harbour.

Madhya Pradesh CM SS Chouhan also expressed concern over the attack on BJP Chief's convoy in West Bengal. Chauhan said, "stone pelted on Nadda Ji's car will prove to be the last nail on TMC's coffin in West Bengal. Neither Bengal nor the country will tolerate this. Fearing failure, Mamata Banerjee facilitated this attack. It won't scare BJP."

In Delhi, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda. Addressing media, Piyush Goyal demanded the strongest action against the goons involved in the incident.

TMC leader Madan Mitra, however, said: "BJP's this visit is perhaps the last to Bhowanipore as people and party workers are ready to give befitting reply."

"We saw what anti-socials of BJP are trying to do. Enough is enough. Today, TMC is ready. There's only one face in Bengal that is Mamata Banerjee," Madan Mitra added.