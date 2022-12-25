'I could not save him': Union Minister on how he lost his son to alcohol addiction

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore has made a strong appeal against alcoholism and appealed to women to not marry men addicted to alcohol. Speaking at a de-addiction program in Lambhua, Kishore argued that a rickshaw puller or labourer would make a better spouse than an alcoholic officer. The minister cited his own personal experience as justification for this claim, stating that he and his wife, an MLA, were unable to save the life of their son due to his alcohol addiction. Kishore narrated the tragic story of his son, who was admitted to a de-addiction center and married after six months, only to start drinking again after his marriage and eventually passing away.

'Lifespan of an alcoholic is very less': Union Minister

"The lifespan of an alcoholic is very less," Kishore reasoned. The minister emphasized the devastating impact that alcohol addiction can have on families and urged the audience to take steps to protect their daughters and sisters from this fate.

Lost son to alcoholism

Kaushal Kishore told the gathering, "I could not save my son, due to which his wife became a widow. You must save your daughters and sisters from this."

Kishore also highlighted the serious consequences of addiction in India, stating that every year around 20 lakh people die due to addiction. The minister pointed out that this is a larger number than the 6.32 lakh people who sacrificed their lives during the 90 years of India's freedom movement fighting against the British.

The grave problem of substance addiction

In addition to alcohol, Kishore noted that tobacco, cigarettes, and 'bidi' are major contributors to addiction-related deaths in the country, with around 80% of cancer deaths being caused by these substances.

The Union minister urged the audience and other organizations to join de-addiction programs in order to protect their families from the devastating effects of addiction. He also suggested that these programs should be taken to all schools in the district in order to make it addiction-free, and that advice on the dangers of addiction should be given to children during morning prayers. Kishore's strong words and personal story serve as a powerful reminder of the destructive nature of addiction and the importance of taking steps to prevent it.

(With PTI inputs)