'I Feel Disrespected': TMC MLA Reacts After Abhishek Banerjee Skips A Visit To His House

Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday conveyed a clear warning against dissension by avoiding Abdul Karim Choudhury, the party's Islampur MLA. On Sunday, Abhishek travelled to Islampur to participate in a public event alongside the state minister Ghulam Rabbani and the president of the party's district committee, Kanaia Lal Agarwal. Choudhury waited for the leader at his home with carpets spread out. The distance between Choudhury's house and Abhishek's meeting location was just 1 kilometre.

Choudhury claimed he declined the invitation to the public meeting since he only received a phone call from Abhishek's office. "A few days ago, I received a phone call from someone in Abhishek's office asking me to attend the public meeting. Being a senior leader in the party and an MLA for 11 terms, I have some dignity. It is impossible for me to comply if someone calls and wants me to attend a meeting", Choudhury remarked.

Abhishek Skips Visit

The MLA stated that on Saturday, police had blocked off the entrance to his home and had raised the prospect of Abhishek paying a visit. The veteran TMC MLA reacted angrily when Abhishek didn't: "I feel disrespected. As of right now, I'll still be a dissenting leader in the party." However, a lot of people think Abhishek was trying to discourage dissent before the Panchayat elections. A month ago, Choudhury declared he would choose the candidates for the Islampur block panchayat election and that, in the event Mamata Banerjee disapproved the list, the candidates would contest as Independents.

Choudhury Challenges Mamata

Abdul Karim Choudhury, the Trinamool Congress MLA for Islampur in the North Dinajpur district, has declared that he will pick candidates for the panchayat elections in the Islampur block and that, in the event that the party leadership does not support the list, he will field them as Independents. Choudhury asserted, "I will make a list of candidates and send it to the state leadership in advance of the panchayat elections. If Mamata Banerjee rejects the list, the candidates would contest as Independents."

On the other hand, Abhishek is attempting to choose candidates through consensus and has begun mass contact events on this issue around the state. By declining to visit Choudhury at his home on Sunday, Abhishek is ostensibly trying to convey a message against such overt disagreement and senior leaders 'I-larger-than-the-party" mentality, according to a TMC party leaders.